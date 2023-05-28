IPL 2023 Final Prize Price: The winning team to bag THIS whopping amount; what about runners-up and others?

IPL 2023 Final Match: Finally, D-day has come. As the dusk envelops Sunday, the fizz of sporting enthusiasm will be corked up with the intense title clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans to be held today, May 28, at the magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The stage is all decked up for the climax of the ball and bat battle supremacy, with cricket lovers getting soaked in excitement.

The million dollar question is: Who will get crowned with the IPL 2023 Champion? 4-time IPL title winner Super Kings or defending champions Titans, only time will decide. But it is already decided that the champion of IPL 2023 is all set to bag a mega cash reward for winning the much coveted trophy.

The popularity graph of the IPL has soared higher and higher over the years with skyrocketing viewership that has changed the perception of the game as well. And this is the reason that the prize purse of the IPL tournaments has become more lucrative since its inception in 2008.

With the support of corporate honchos and scintillating sponsorship, the IPL has continued its momentum of being the premier tournament on the global sporting arena. As per media report, the season of IPL 2023 will roll out the prize pool to the tune of Rs 46.5 crore.

The team which will lift the IPL 2023 Trophy is reported to bag a whopping Rs 20 crore while the second best of the final will have Rs 13 crore. The team placed at the third position will receive Rs 7 crore while the fourth-positioned team will get a cash reward of Rs 6.5 Crore.

The batter wearing Orange Cap, the most run getter, will have a cash reward of Rs 15 lakh while the Purple Cap winner, the bowler with the most number of wickets, will also bag the same amount of the prize money. The Emerging Player of the IPL 2023 is all set to get Rs 20 Lakh whereas the Most Valuable Player will bag a cash reward of Rs 12 Lakh. The award for the Game Changer of the Season, Super Striker of the Season and Power Player of the Season will carry a cash reward of Rs 12 Lakh.

In the first two editions since the beginning of the IPL tournament, the winning team got Rs 4.8 crore, while the runner-up bagged Rs 2.4 crore. Last season, Gujarat Titans were awarded with Rs 20 crore for winning the IPL title, while second-placed Rajasthan Royals received Rs 13 crore.