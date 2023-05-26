IPL 2023 Final: Match date, timings, venue and many more about the grand finale

IPL 2023 Final Match Date and Time: The resonance of the Indian Premier League 2023, cricket’s biggest T20 extravaganza, has reached the zenith. Going through its roller coaster spirit, IPL 2023 has been on a spree to deliver action-packed performance witnessing breath-taking and nerve-wrecking fixtures to surprise fans around the world. As the tournament enters into its second qualifier round, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, that will set the stage of the grand finale, all eyes are on the D-day: Who will be the King Cong of IPL 2023.

Cricket aficionados around the globe are waiting with bated breath for the IPL 2023 final match that will showcase sporting skill, strategy, thrilling contest between bat and ball and entertainment. There is a wild anticipation of who will be crowned the IPL 2023 Champion. Chennai Super Kings have reached their 10th final in the history of the competition and are all set to either take on defending champion Gujarat Titans or Mumbai Indians in the final event.

IPL 2023 Final Match: Here are all facts you need to know:

When will the IPL 2023 final be held?

The IPL 2023 final match will be played on May 28, Sunday.

What time will the IPL 2023 final take place?

The final match timing is 7: 30 pm on Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2023 final match be played?

The grand finale will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Where online ticket booking is being done?

The tickets for IPL 2023 final match could be booked through the Paytm Insider app and website.

What is the ticket price of the IPL 2023 final match?

The ticket price for the grand finale ranges from Rs 1000 to Rs 40000 excluding taxes.

IPL 2023 Final Match: Steps to book online ticket

Step 1: You have to log in PayTm insider’s official website

Step 2: Click on “Buy Now” after selecting the match.

Step 3: You can select your favourite seats and stands making payment accordingly

Step 4: The booking confirmation can be received through phone and mail.