IPL 2023 final live streaming: Check when, where, and how to watch

Fans across the country and rest of the world are waiting with bated breath to watch the grand Indian Premier League (IPL) this Sunday evening. The final will be more than important for MS Dhani’s fans as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be looking to lift his fifth IPL title.

Cricket fans who are unable to reach the Narendra Modi stadium before the final will be able to watch live on their television sets and can also follow the match at a number of sports or news websites, including this one.

Channels where the match will be telecast live include Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. With billions of fans across the globe expected to watch the match, channels are also expecting a huge increase in their TRPs.

Apart from the above-said television channel, fans can also watch the match live on OTT platforms like Jio Cinema. The match will also be available in 12 languages which include English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, and Gujarati among others. The live stream of the match will begin one hour before the match in Jio Cinema as well as the above-said television channels.

The match will be telecast live from Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi stadium and lakhs of fans are expected to reach the stadium to watch the match. The match will start after the closing ceremony, which will be held before that. Some performances will be held during the innings break. The ceremony will begin at 6 pm. As per IPL officials, among those who are expected to perform include musician AR Rahman, and actor Ranveer Singh, among others.

The world’s largest cricket stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium has the capacity to accommodate 1,32,000 fans. Last year too, the final was held at this venue between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, which the former won by seven wickets.