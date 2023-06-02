IPL 2023 final: CSK batsman Ambati Rayudu reveals a nice gesture from ‘Thala’ Dhoni after fifth title win – Here’s what it was

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman, Ambati Rayudu, who recently retired from all forms of cricket after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) this Monday, has revealed a unique gesture by skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni just after the final against Gujarat Titans.

Speaking to NDTV, the former India batsman said that Captain Cool, as Dhoni is known as, had invited both him and Ravindra Jadeja to collect the winners’ trophy at the award ceremony, after the team lifted its fifth title, becoming the second team after Mumbai Indians to achieve this feat.

Also read: Total TV viewership of IPL playoffs at 496 million: Disney Star

While he was playing the last match of his professional career, Jadeja hit a six and the boundary in the last two balls in the final to help the team lift the title. Speaking to the channel, Rayudu informed that ‘Thala’ Dhoni had come to him and Jadeja just before the ceremony, urging them to join him in lifting the trophy. As per him, Dhoni was the right way to honour them, which was special on his part.

Taking to social media to announce his retirement, Rayudu had earlier written, “It has been an emotional night that culminated in a special IPL win. On that high note, I would like to announce my retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. When I took up the cricket bat as a kid playing with the tennis ball at home, I didn’t imagine the wonderful journey that would follow for three decades.”

Also read: TATA IPL finals clocked 12 crore viewers on JioCinema

Earlier on Friday, Dhoni underwent successful surgery on his left knee. He played the entire IPL season with heavy strapping. The surgery has increased hope of him playing in the IPL again next year. As per CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, he is doing fine after the operation. He has reportedly returned back to Ranchi for extensive rehabilitation at his home. He had earlier flown to Mumbai from Ahmedabad to consult sports orthopedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala.