IPL 2023 DC vs KKR Match Preview – Weather, Pitch Report and Probable Playing XI

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023: The Delhi Capitals will battle Kolkata Knight Riders on April 20 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The toss will take place at 7:00 pm and the match will commence at 7:30 pm. Both the teams have played five matches in this season of IPL.

While KKR have won two out of five games, DC on the other hand have lost all their five IPL matches. DC really has to make a turnaround in today’s match as their performance has been really poor. Here we list out how the weather and pitch will behave in DC vs KKR game today.

IPL 2023 DC vs KKR: Weather Report

According to weather.com, the temperature in Delhi will be 30 degree celsius at the time of beginning of the game. The weather is predicted to be partly cloudy with 11 per cent chance of rainfall. Humidity is expected to hover around 32 per cent.

IPL 2023 DC vs KKR: Pitch Report

The boundaries of Arun Jaitley Stadium are close together and the outfield is fast, as per a report by crcicketaddictor. The report further claims that the surface at Arun Jaitley Stadium is usually slower, which could benefit the spinners. The straight boundary is reported be around 60 meters and the square boundary measures around 56 meters.

IPL 2023 DC vs KKR: Probable Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (C), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine, Narayan Jagadeesan, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma