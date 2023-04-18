IPL 2023: CSK win at Chinnaswamy as RCB fall short by 8 runs in epic chase | MATCH REPORT

It was a historic chase by Royal Challengers Bangalore. Despite the imposing target of 227, RCB were in hunt thanks to a stunning batting by Glenn Maxwell and skipper Faf du Plessis. But their heroics went in vain as RCB fell short of the target by just 8 runs. Chennai Super Kings got their act together at death overs and won the IPL match 23 by a narrow margin on Monday.

Playing on their home ground at packed M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, RCB won the toss and chose to field first. The bowlers looked helpless after initial success of Md Siraj sending back Ruturaj Gaikwad. From there on, CSK batters slammed 6s and 4s at freakish pace. Ajinkya Rahane continued his good show. His 37 off 20 deliveries along with Devon Conway’s blitz of 83 off 45 balls demolished RCB bowlers. Shivam Dube’s 52 off 27 just added to the massive total and showed poor show by RCB in the bowling department.

Also Read Arjun Tendulkar makes IPL debut; shares this amazing coincidence with dad Sachin Tendulkar

Beginning their chase, RCB started off on a nightmarish note as they saw Virat Kohli’s departure. At one point, they were 15 for 2. From this point, skipper du Plessis along with Aussi star Maxwell turned the game in favour of RCB. Their third wicket partnership yielded 126 runs and kept CSK bowlers on edge. There were many catches that were dropped by CSK fielders.

Also Read PBKS zoom to top 4 in IPL points table after thrilling win over LSG at Ekana

RCB needed 58 in the last five overs and Dinesh Karthik kept the team alive. But after Tushar Deshpande got DK, it was all over for RCB. The Chinnaswamy stadium saw 444 runs during the IPL match 23 on Monday.