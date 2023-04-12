IPL 2023 CSK Vs RR Match Preview: Weather, Pitch Report and Probable Playing XI – Details you can’t miss

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Rajasthan Royals on April 12 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai for their fourth IPL match of the season. Through three games, both the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians have managed to win two matches each. Sanju Samson and his team are coming off a resounding victory against the Delhi Capitals, while MS Dhoni and his men were able to defeat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets. This is the 17th IPL match.

The Men in Pink have won four out of five meetings with CSK, and the former will be looking to avoid another loss when the two meet up on Wednesday. With home support, the Super Kings will be looking to make a strong start against Rajasthan Royal.

CSK vs RR Match Details

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai on April 12, 7:30 PM IST. The match will be telecasted at Star Sports Network and streamed for free at JioCinema.

CSK vs RR Pitch Report

The MA Chidambaram Stadium’s pitch is expected to offer a bit of assistance to the spin attack, which will be looking to make the most of it and get the breakthroughs needed.

According to weather.com maximum temperature in Chennai will be 29 degree Celsius with a 4 per cent chance of rain.

CSK vs RR Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings (CSK):

MS Dhoni (c & wk), Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan

Rajasthan Royals (RR):

Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal