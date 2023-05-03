IPL 2023 – CSK vs LSG Match Preview: Weather, Pitch Report, Probable Playing XI 

LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Preview, Pitch Report, Playing 11: It is yet another thrilling day for IPL fans around the globe as Chennai Super Kings face Lucknow Super Giants in match number 45 today. Dhoni & co will take on KL Rahul’s squad at their home ground in Lucknow at 3:30 pm. Stakes are high as the tournament is nearing the playoff stage. So what’s going to be the weather in Lucknow and probable XIs of both teams? Here are all the talking points of CSK vs LSG match preview:

1: What’s the venue of CSK vs LSG match today?

The venue of today’s CSK vs LSG match is the home ground of Lucknow Super Giants. Yes, you got it right. The 3:30 match will be played out at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Uttar Pradesh’s capital city.

2: What’s the weather forecast today?

As opposed to the searing heat of early April, the temperature is in moderate range these days. The latest weather report says that the temperature would remain in the range of 28 degrees to 30 degrees C. It would be an overcast sky with chances of sporadic thundershower.

3: What pitch says?

It would be a balanced pitch at Ekana, initial reports say. It may not be a high-scoring match today. Previous records show that the team that batted first won the game three out of five times. So the toss would be super crucial. The average first innings score on this pitch remains anywhere between 150 to 160.

4: The probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (skipper/wicketkeeper), Tushar Deshpande, Ruturaj Gaikwad, AT Rayudu, Ajinkya Rahane, M Theekshana, MM Ali, RA Jadeja, S Dubey, Matheesha Pathirana, Devon Conway

Lucknow Super Giants

Kyle Mayers, MP Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, YS Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, KH Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(wk), KL Rahul(C), A Mishra

5: What happened in the last match

Both CSK and LSG will be heading in the game after suffering loss in their last games. While CSK lost out to Punjab Kings, Super Giants suffered defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore.