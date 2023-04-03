IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG Match Prediction: Will Super Kings rule over Super Girants? Weather, Pitch report and more

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Match Today: After losing their first game, Chennai Super Kings are set to take on Lucknow Super Giants in today’s IPL 2023 match. The match will begin at 7:30 pm at the MA Chidambram Stadium in Chennai. The toss will take place at 7:00 am.

Chennai Super Kings really have to bounce back with this game as they had lost to Punjab Kings in the opening match of this IPL season. LSG on the other hand had won the game against Delhi Capitals. The bowling from CSK appeared weak in the last match. Their middle-order batting also struggled with scoring runs. LSG’s opener Kyle Mayers showed a brilliant performance on the field as he scored 73 runs off 38 balls.

Let’s get a heads-up on the weather and pitch for today’s match.

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023: Weather Report

Accoridng to weather.com, the temprature in Chennai shows to be at 33 degree celsius during the day which might fall up to 28 degree celsius at night. There is a chance of thunderstorm during the day. The humidity is at 70% and winds are predicted to blow at 14 km/h.

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023: Pitch Report

According to espncricinfo, in the recent ODI between India and Australia, spinners picked 11 of the 18 wickets. It is thus predicted that Monday’s game could see a similar pitch, with not many runs to be scored. It would be interesting to se ehow Dhoni performs as all eyes will be on him due to his return to his ‘second home’.

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023: Full Squad

Chennai Super Kings Squad: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Nishant Sindhu, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra