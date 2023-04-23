IPL 2023, CSK vs KKR Match Preview – Weather, Pitch Report & Probable Playing XI

CSK vs KKR Match Preview: Chennai Super Kings will be taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens today, i.e., on April 23, Sunday. Chennai will be battling Kolkata on their home ground and it is definitely going to be an interesting watch. The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST and the toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST.

Let’s have a look at the weather and pitch report and also find out who could be the probable playing XIs from both teams for Sunday’s game.

CSK vs KKR – Weather Report

The temperature in Kolkata is expected to be around 32 degree celcius during the day and fall to 25 degree celcius during the night, as per weather.com. Humidity could be around 63 per cent during the day and rise to 76 per cent during night. There is a prediction of light thunderstorms which could lead to rainfall and spoil this IPL 2023 game.

CSK vs KKR – Pitch Report

Eden Gardens is known to have a batting-friendly pitch, and has been of little support to the pacers at the beginning of the game. Whosoever wins the toss, could probably opt to bowl first.

CSK vs KKR – Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh