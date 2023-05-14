IPL 2023: CSK vs KKR Match Preview – Pace of pitch, venue, probable Playing XI and more

IPL 2023: CSK vs KKR Match Preview: Cricket aficionados are waiting with bated breath to witness a grand clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR. The 61st game between CSK and KKR will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today (Sunday) at 7:30 evening.

With seven victories out of 12 matches, Chennai Super Kings are currently pegged at the second position in the points table; Kolkata Knight Riders are holding the seventh spot with five wins out of the 12 matches. Today’s IPL fixture is quite important for the Chennai-based side as CSK could secure a place in the playoffs, whereas the chances of staying alive for playoffs look slim for KKR currently.

In their last two encounters, Chennai Super Kings got victories, including the most recent match against Delhi Capitals. On the other hand Kolkata Knight Riders have undergone tough situations and would try hard to get back to winning ways.

Pitch report:

The MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, is known for helping spinners. As per cricket experts, 170-180 could be a competitive total at this pitch.

IPL 2023: Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy