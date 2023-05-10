IPL 2023, CSK vs DC Preview: Venue, weather, pitch report and probable Playing XI

CSK vs DC Match 55, IPL 2023 Prediction: It’s getting crazier and crazier in the Indian Premier League 2023. The only thing that’s certain about Tata IPL 2023 is that it’s very, very unpredictable! Especially after last night’s match between RCB and MI, no match can be termed as a low-key affair. Today’s match 55 will see Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals square off at Chepauk Stadium at 7:30 pm. From weather to pitch report to probable Playing XI, here are key talking points of CSK vs DC match today.

1: What’s the venue of CSK vs DC match today?

Today’s match will be played out at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Tamil Nadu’s capital city at 7:30 pm following the toss. As every IPL fan is well aware, this is the home ground of Chennai Super Kings. The yellow army has seen a very successful campaign so far. If we look at the ever-changing points table, CSK are placed at number 2 with 13 points. Whereas Delhi Capitals on the other hand are at the bottom of points table with 8 points.

Also Read No-ball call stuns Rajasthan Royals as Sunrisers Hyderabad snatch win in Sunday thriller

2: What’s the weather forecast for Chennai today?

Chances of rain are minimal in Chennai today. It would be hot and dry weather today with temperature hovering around 35 degree C.

3: What pitch says?

The Chepauk pitch is friendly for both batters and bowlers. However, the key factor is that the chasing side has won matches here more times. If we look at the results of the last five matches played at Chepauk, the side that batted second won the game three times. The average score for the first innings here is 173. Spinners will have a better chance on this pitch, stats show.

What happened in the last match?

In the last match, Chennai Super Kings had beaten Mumbai Indians by six wickets. DC has seen a late surge and has won two games back-to-back and defeated RCB by seven wickets.