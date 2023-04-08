MI vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Score: El Clasico Day! Dhoni & co face off Hitman’s ‘paltan’ in super Saturday clash!

IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: It’s El Clasico Day! The biggest rivalry in the Indian Premier League, it’s the day every cricket fan has been waiting for. It’s clash of titans – it’s Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians at iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Indian Premier League, 2023 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 08 April 2023 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 12 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

The match that begins at 7:30 pm in the evening will see the two teams, which share 9 IPL trophies between them, battle it out. While MS Dhoni-led CSK is basking in the glory of a stunning win over LSG at their home ground in Chepauk, Rohit Sharma’s is overcoming their season opener loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharma would definitely want to translate this clash into a victory. There are reports that Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes may not play for their teams today. But as of now, there has been no official communication on this. So far, it is just a buzz.

Fasten your seat belt as we take you to this super adventurous faceoff at Wankhede! Here are latest updates on CSK vs MI:

Live Updates