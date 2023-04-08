scorecardresearch
MI vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Score: El Clasico Day! Dhoni & co face off Hitman’s ‘paltan’ in super Saturday clash!

IPL 2023 MI vs CSK Live Score Updates: If we look at head-to-head comparison of 34 times that this teams have faced each other, Mumbai Indians have won 20 matches whereas Chennai Super Kings have won 14 times.

Written by Surabhi Pandey
Updated:
CSK vs MI IPL 2023 Live Score: For Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings' Ruturaj Gaikwad can prove to be a big threat
MI vs CSK Live Scorecard: Today's match will be played at Wankhede Stadium. (Photo: Jio Cinema/Twitter)
IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: It’s El Clasico Day! The biggest rivalry in the Indian Premier League, it’s the day every cricket fan has been waiting for. It’s clash of titans – it’s Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians at iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Indian Premier League, 2023Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai   08 April 2023

Mumbai Indians 

vs

Chennai Super Kings  

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 12 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

The match that begins at 7:30 pm in the evening will see the two teams, which share 9 IPL trophies between them, battle it out. While MS Dhoni-led CSK is basking in the glory of a stunning win over LSG at their home ground in Chepauk, Rohit Sharma’s is overcoming their season opener loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharma would definitely want to translate this clash into a victory. There are reports that Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes may not play for their teams today. But as of now, there has been no official communication on this. So far, it is just a buzz.

Fasten your seat belt as we take you to this super adventurous faceoff at Wankhede! Here are latest updates on CSK vs MI:

17:35 (IST) 8 Apr 2023
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians LIVE: Can’t keep calm!

Cancel all plans, call off all meetings for CSK vs MI showdown is about to begin! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL's match number 12 today.

