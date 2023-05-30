scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets

After being asked to bat first, Gujarat Titans posted 214 for four.

Written by FE Online
IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings, beat, Gujarat Titans
Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni, center, lifts teammate Ravindra Jadeja to celebrate after their win in the Indian Premier League final cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, India, Monday, May 29, 2023. (AP Photo)

On Monday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) claimed a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) crown with a five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in a rain-affected but exciting match in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat.

After being asked to bat first, Gujarat Titans posted 214 for four. B Sai Sudharsan hit 96 in 47 balls. However, after rain interrupted play, the target for CSK was reset to 171 in 15 overs.

On Sunday, the final match was pushed to the reserve day (Monday) owing to heavy rainfall. CSK finished the job in the last ball at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium in what could turn out to be the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s final outing in the T20 league.

Also Read
Also Read

For CSK, Ravindra Jadeja smashed a six and a four off Mohit Sharma in the final two balls to win the game.

Earlier, GT was off to a good start. Their opening duo – Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill – put on 67 runs in seven overs. While Gill was sent back by star left-arm spinning all-rounder Jadeja for a 20-ball 39, Saha went on to make 54 off 39 balls to lay a firm foundation for a formidable total.

Saha was dismissed by seamer Deepak Chahar (who had dropped Gill when the batter was on 3). Sudharsan smashed six sixes and eight fours in his whirlwind knock. In recent times, he has been in good form.

In his four overs, Tushar Deshpande gave away 56 runs.

Also Read

Brief scores:

Gujarat Titans: 214/4 (in 20 overs)
(Wriddhiman Saha – 54, Sai Sudharsan – 96)

Chennai Super Kings: 171/5 (in 15 overs)
( Ajinkya Rahane 27, Shivam Dube 32 not out, Devon Conway 47, Ravindra Jadeja 15 not out; Mohit Sharma 3/36, Noor Ahmad 2/17)

More Stories on
IPL 2023
sports

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 30-05-2023 at 02:37 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market