IPL 2022: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live

IPL 2022 will feature 10 franchises through 70 group stage matches.

The Indian Premier League is here and with the competition’s belated return to India, it feels like a brand new chapter in cricket. This year IPL got bigger with Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans. For the second time, through its 15 editions, IPl will feature 10 franchises through 70 group stage matches.

With familiar faces on new pastures and the young brigade taking charge, this season flavored with stewed anticipation will bring in new battles over the next couple of months.

IPL opens with a match between the last edition’s winner and runners=up Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The match will take place at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match

All IPL matches will stream live on Disney+ Hotstar and also the JioTV app. So, subscribe to a Disney+ Hotstar plan to match all IPL plans to watch the matches live.

Further, it will be aired live on Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday (March 26).

Chennai Super Kings with the second-highest number of titles has forwarded the baton to Ravindra Jadeja this year. Former captain Dhoni handed over the captaincy to Jadeja on Thursday after steering the team to four IPL titles. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of the franchise since 2012, will be the third player to lead the Chennai-based franchise after Dhoni and Suresh Raina.

As for Kolkata Knight Riders, Shreyas Iyer is the new captain. The Knight Riders have always had a great team at their disposal and the team looks for more. Shreyas has been in the form of his life.

In the last season, Chennai had defeated Kolkata in all three games including the final last season.