IPL 2022 SRH vs CSK: Can Williamson revive Hyderabad against Captain Dhoni? Pitch report, preview and top fantasy picks

SRH vs CSK: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will face off in a match that takes place on May 1 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST and the live-action can be seen on Star Sports Network.

SRH vs CSK match pitch report

The MCA Stadium Pune has a nice pitch and will be good for batting initially but will also assist spinners.

SRH vs CSK Preview

The SRH vs CSK will be the forty-sixth match of the TATA IPL 2022.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be facing Chennai Super Kings for the second time in the forty-sixth match of this season of Tata IPL.

So far, Sunrisers Hyderabad is in the fourth position whereas Chennai Super Kings are at the ninth spot of the points table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have played eight matches and have won five matches, while Chennai Super Kings have played eight matches and won two games.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had played their last game against Gujarat Titans and lost the game by 5 wickets. In the match, Abhishek Sharma scored 65 runs while Aiden Markram had scored 56 runs.

Chennai Super Kings on the other hand played the last match against Punjab Kings and won the game by 11 runs. During the match, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 30 runs, while Ambati Rayudu scored 78 runs.

The matchday is expected to have a temperature of 33-35°C with 38% humidity along with 18-20 km/hr wind speed.

SRH vs CSK fantasy picks

Kane Williamson from Sunrisers Hyderabad is a right-handed batsman who has scored 32 runs in the last match against Chennai Super Kings. He would be an essential pick for the match.

Rahul Tripathi from Sunrisers Hyderabad is a right-handed batsman who scored 39 runs in the last match against Chennai Super Kings.

Ravindra Jadeja from Chennai Super Kings is a left-handed batsman who scored 23 runs in the last against Sunrisers Hyderabad and is also good with the ball.

Robin Uthappa from Chennai Super Kings is a right-handed batsman who scored 15 runs in the last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He would be a pick again for this match as well.