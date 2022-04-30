IPL 2022 RR vs MI: Do Mumbai Indians have it to win against Rajasthan Royals- Pitch report, preview and Top fantasy picks

RR vs MI: Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians will face off in a match that takes place on April 30 at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST and the live-action can be seen on Star Sports Network.

RR vs MI match pitch report

The DY Patil ground has a decent pitch and we can expect to see a score of 160-170.

RR vs MI Preview

The RR vs MI will be the forty-fourth match of the TATA IPL 2022.

Rajasthan Royals will be facing Mumbai Indians for the second time in the forty-fourth match of this season of Tata IPL.

So far, Rajasthan Royals are in the second position whereas Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the points table.

Rajasthan Royals have played eight matches and have won six matches, while Mumbai Indians have played eight matches and didn’t win a single match.

Rajasthan Royals had played their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore and won the game by 29 runs. In the match, Riyan Parag scored 56 runs while Kuldeep Sen picked up 4 wickets for Rajasthan Royals.

Mumbai Indians on the other hand played the last match against Lucknow Super Giants and lost the game by 36 runs. During the match, Rohit Sharma scored 39 runs, while Tilak Varma scored 38 runs.

The matchday is expected to have a temperature of 31°C with 72% humidity along with 11-213 km/hr wind speed.

RR vs MI fantasy picks

Jos Buttler from Rajasthan Royals is a right-handed batsman that has scored 100 runs in the last match against Mumbai Indians. We could expect him to play a similar knock here as well.

Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals is a right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman who scored 30 runs in the last game.

Rohit Sharma from Mumbai Indians is a right-handed batsman who scored 10 runs in the last head-to-head game against Rajasthan Royals.

Ishan Kishan from Mumbai Indians is a left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman who scored 54 runs in the last match against Rajasthan Royals.