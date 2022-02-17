IPL 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad: Virat Kohli’s men look to make amends

Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 full squad: Over the recent years, the RCB squad has featured the likes of AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Gayle, Dale Steyn, Marcus Stoinis, Corey Anderson, Tim Southee, Quinton de Kock, Brendon McCullum, to name a few, playing under Virat Kohli’s captaincy.

IPL 2022 RCB Full Players List: The universe has a way of levelling out unfair advantages. And sports fans around the world know this very well. A squad of insanely expensive or uber talented athletes doesn’t guarantee success in any sport. In fact, on the contrary, dealing with egos is what causes the downfall of many ‘Galacticos’, and striking the right team combination at the cost of keeping the most expensively-acquired resources is not everyone’s cup of tea.

Over the years, the problem with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has often been a similar one. The problem of plenty. In all the IPL seasons, RCB has always packed star-power, but never gone all the way. Over the recent years, the RCB squad has featured the likes of AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Gayle, Dale Steyn, Marcus Stoinis, Corey Anderson, Tim Southee, Quinton de Kock, Brendon McCullum, to name a few, playing under Virat Kohli’s captaincy. But such richly-assembled squads have never managed to live up their potential against comparatively lesser-expensively assembled squads with fewer stars.

To add to it, in IPL 2022, the batting mainstay of RCB’s last few seasons ‘Mr. 360’ AB de Villiers will be absent. Fans will hope that a youngster takes the mantle from AbD and shines on the big stage.

In 2022 IPL, a lot will ride on overseas superstars like Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell. And, for a pricetag of Rs 10.75 crore, the team management will hope that Wanindu Hasaranga delivers the goods.

Also, one can never underestimate the astute cricketing brain and finishing prowess of ‘D.K.’ – Dinesh Karthik. An IPL winner with an experienced head on his shoulders and a proven track record of getting his team over the line, fans will hope that Karthik comes into his own in the red jersey.

As far as dark horses are concerned, for all we know this could be Sherfane Rutherford’s IPL! A versatile batsman, he will likely be entrusted to steer the ship in case of a batting collapse.

P.S.: Maxwell’s wedding will mean that he could be unavailable for a few initial games and that could be a fly in the ointment for Kohli’s men who would want to hit the ground running.

IPL 2022 RCB Batsmen list:

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (overseas), Suyash Prabhudessai.

IPL 2022 RCB All-rounders:

Glenn Maxwell (overseas), Wanindu Hasaranga (overseas), Harshal Patel, Aneeshwar Gautam, David Willey (overseas), Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford (overseas).

IPL 2022 RCB Wicket-keepers:

Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Luvnith Sisodia, Finn Allen (overseas).

IPL 2022 RCB Bowlers:

Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood (overseas), Shahbaz Ahamad, Akash Deep, Jason Behrendorff (overseas), Chama Milind, Siddharth Kaul, Karn Sharma.