IPL 2022 RCB vs SRH: Pitch report, preview and Top fantasy picks

RCB vs SRH: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off in a match that takes place on April 23 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

The match will start at 7:30 PM IST and the live-action can be seen on Star Sports Network.

RCB vs SRH match pitch report

The Brabourne Stadium pitch is generally good for both batsmen and bowlers. The quick outfield and short boundaries will really excite the batsmen.

RCB vs SRH Preview

The RCB vs SRH will be the thirty-sixth match of the TATA IPL 2022.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be facing Sunrisers Hyderabad for the first time in the thirty-fifth match of this season of the Tata IPL.

So far, Royal Challengers Bangalore are in the second position on the points table while Sunrisers Hyderabad is on the fifth spot.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have played seven matches up till now where they won five matches, while Sunrisers Hyderabad played six matches and won four games.

Royal Challengers Bangalore had played their last game against Lucknow Super Giants and won the match by 18 runs. In the match, Faf du Plessis scored 96 runs and Josh Hazelwood picked 4 wickets for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad on the other hand played the last match against Punjab Kings and won the game by 7 wickets. During the match, Aiden Markram scored 41 runs and Nicholas Pooran scored 35 runs, for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The matchday is expected to have a temperature of 32-34°C with 57% humidity along with 11 km/hr wind speed.

RCB vs SRH fantasy picks

Glenn Maxwell is a right-arm off-break bowler and a right-handed batsman from Royal Challengers Bangalore. He has scored 112 runs and has taken 1 wicket in the tournament so far.

Faf du Plessis is a right-hand batsman from Royal Challengers Bangalore who has scored 250 runs in this tournament and can score more runs here.

Harshal Patel is a right-arm medium-fast bowler and a right-handed batsman from Royal Challengers Bangalore who has picked 8 wickets in this tournament so far.

Rahul Tripathi is a right-handed batsman from Sunrisers Hyderabad who has scored 205 runs in this tournament and will be among the top choices in this game.

Kane Williamson is a right-handed batsman from Sunrisers Hyderabad who has scored 127 runs in this tournament so far.