IPL 2022 Player Retention: Dhoni, Rohit & Virat and a few surprising names — final confirmed list of players retained

IPL franchises reveal names of retained players

IPL 2022 Retention, Rules, Deadline, List of Players: The eight Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises submitted their final list of retained players from their squad on Tuesday – November 30th. After this, the two new franchises in the IPL 2022 — Lucknow and Ahmedabad — will have until December 25 to confirm their three picks from the pool of players left. And then the remaining pool of players will enter the IPL 2022 mega auction in the last week of December or early January 2022.

While the eight teams were allowed to retain four players each Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have opted to retain four players each. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have retained three players each, while Punjab Kings (PBKS) have retained just two players.

IPL 2022 Final List of Retained Players:

IPL 2022 Auction – Mumbai Indians (MI) Players Retained:

As expected the Mumbai side have retained their multiple-title-winning skipper Rohit Sharma, along with fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, and batsman Suryakumar Yadav. West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard is the overseas player MI have retained. Letting keeper-batsman Ishan Kishan go into the auction pool would’ve been a tough choice for MI management.

The @mipaltan retention list is out! Comment below and let us know what do you make of it❓#VIVOIPLRetention pic.twitter.com/rzAx6Myw3B — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 30, 2021

IPL 2022 Auction – Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Players Retained:

It was anyone’s guess that Chennai’s brand mascot MS Dhoni would lead them into the IPL, but that they chose to retain all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ahead of MSD was a bit of a surprise. Team repaid batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad’s IPL 2021 exploits by naming him as their third player retained. It was a toss-up between England all-rounder Moeen Ali and South African batsman Faf du Plessis, but it was the former that CSK have retained as their overseas player.

IPL 2022 Auction – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Players Retained:



West Indian all-rounder Sunil Narine and Andre Russell were the two overseas players retained by the Kolkata franchise. Alongwith them spinner Varun Chakravarthy and all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer were the other players that KKR have retained.

IPL 2022 Auction – Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Players Retained:



“Mr. RCB” Virat Kohli was the pick of the players retained by the Bangalore side. Big hitting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and Hyderabad pacer Mohammed Siraj were the other two player they’ve retained.

Welcome to #VIVOIPLRetention @RCBTweets have zeroed down on the retention list ???? What do you make of it? ????#VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/77AzHSVPH5 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 30, 2021

IPL 2022 Auction – Delhi Capitals (DC) Players Retained:



Swashbuckling keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been retained and entrusted with the responsibility of leading Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2022 campaign. All-rounder Axar Patel, opening batsman Prithvi Shaw are the other two Indian players they’ve retained with tear-away South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje being their overseas pick.

IPL 2022 Auction – Rajasthan Royals (RR) Players Retained:



Teams retaining their incumbent captains was the theme at this retention. Wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson was the first player retained by the Royals, followed by England keeper-batsman Jos Buttler and all-rounder Yashasvi Jaiswal. RR chose to retain just three players at the retention.

IPL 2022 Auction – Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Players Retained:



The Hyderabad side also retained their captain Kane Williamson. The other two names came as a bit of surprise — fast bowler Umran Malik and batting all-rounder Abdul Samad.

IPL 2022 Auction – Punjab Kings (PBKS) Players Retained:



With their present skipper KL Rahul opting to enter the IPL mega auction 2022, the Mohali side picked batsman Mayank Agarwal and one of the revelations of IPL 2021 – left arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh.

IPL 2022 Retention Rules:

A salary purse of Rs 90 crore is what teams have received to build their IPL 2022 squads. The eight existing franchises — Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals — were allowed to retain upto four players this IPL season. After this exercise ended, the two new franchises — Lucknow and Ahmedabad — will be allowed till December 25 to pick three players each from the remaining pool of players from their allotted a budget of Rs 33 crore.

As far as the player costs are concerned, franchise are charged Rs 16 crore for the first player they retain, Rs 12 crore for the second player, Rs 8 crore for the third player and Rs 6 crore for the fourth and final pick. So, in all, a franchise will be debited Rs 42 crore from their kitty if they choose to retain four players.

As far as the nationalities go, of the four retentions, existing franchises can pick a maximum of three Indian capped or uncapped players, or two overseas players. They can at most retain two uncapped Indian players.

The Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchise management cannot pick more than two Indian uncapped or capped players, or more than one overseas or uncapped Indian player.

When will IPL 2022 mega auction be held?

The IPL 2022 auction will likely be held in the last week of December 2021 or early 2022.