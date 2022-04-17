IPL 2022 PBKS vs SRH: Pitch report, preview and Top fantasy picks

PBKS vs SRH: Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will go head-on in a match that takes place on April 17 (Sunday) at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST while the live-action can be viewed on Star Sports Network.

PBKS vs SRH match pitch report

The DY Patil ground has a nice pitch that offers decent bounce to bowlers and the match is expected to produce a score of 160-170 runs.

PBKS vs SRH Preview

The PBKS vs SRH will be the twenty-eighth match of the TATA IPL 2022.

Punjab Kings will be facing Sunrisers Hyderabad for the first time in the twenty-eighth match of this season of the Tata IPL.

So far, Punjab Kings have played 5 games in the tournament where it won 3 and lost 2. The team stands at 4th place in the points table with 6 points. Sunrisers Hyderabad on the other hand has played 4 matches out of which they won 2 and lost 2 matches and stand at the 8th spot in the points table with 4 points.

Punjab Kings had played their last game against Mumbai Indians and won the match by 12 runs. During the match, Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan had scored 52 runs and 70 runs respectively for Punjab Kings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad on the other hand played the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders and won the game by 7 wickets. During the match, Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram had scored 71 runs and 68 runs respectively, for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The matchday is expected to have a temperature of 32°C with 57% humidity along with 19 km/hr wind speed.

PBKS vs SRH fantasy picks

Liam Livingstone will be an essential pick for this game. He is a right-hand batsman and a right-arm leg-break bowler and has smashed 168 runs and taken 2 wickets in the tournament.

Shikhar Dhawan has already scored 197 runs in this tournament and could play a crucial role in batting once again.

Mayank Agarwal has stacked 94 runs in this tournament so far and could be effective once again.

T Natarajan is a left-hand batsman and left-arm medium-fast bowler who has picked 11 wickets in this tournament so far and could be a top points contributor for the team.

Rahul Tripathi has scored 171 runs in this tournament and could score big in this game as well.