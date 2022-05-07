IPL 2022 PBKS vs RR: Can Punjab Kings take on Rajasthan Royals to win the match? Pitch report, preview and top fantasy picks

PBKS vs RR: Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will face off in a match that takes place on May 7 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The live-action of the match can be seen on Star Sports Network that will start at 3:30 PM IST.

PBKS vs RR match pitch report

Wankhede Stadium always has been good for batting and also has bounce on the track. The short boundaries will make the job easy for batsmen.

PBKS vs RR Preview

The PBKS vs RR will be the fifty-second match of the TATA IPL 2022.

Punjab Kings currently are placed at the seventh position on the table whereas Rajasthan Royals are at the third spot on the points table.

Punjab Kings have played ten matches and have won five matches, while Rajasthan Royals have played ten matches and won six games.

Punjab Kings have played their last game against Gujarat Titans and lost the game by 8 wickets. In the match, Shikhar Dhawan had scored 62 runs, while Aiden Markram had scored 40 runs during the match.

Rajasthan Royals on the other hand played the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders and lost the game by 7 wickets.

The matchday is expected to have a temperature of 33°C with 57% humidity along with 23 km/hr wind speed.

PBKS vs RR fantasy picks

Shikhar Dhawan from Punjab Kings is a left-handed batsman who has scored 369 runs during the tournament and could make a significant difference in the match.

Kagiso Rabada from Punjab Kings is a left-handed batsman and has taken 17 wickets so far in the tournament. He will be an essential pick for the upcoming match.

Jos Buttler from Rajasthan Royals is a left-handed batsman who has scored 588 runs in this tournament so far and will be hoping to capitalize on the start here as well.

Shimron Hetmyer from Rajasthan Royals is a left-handed batsman who scored 260 runs in this tournament and could be crucial for the game.