IPL 2022 PBKS vs RCB: History, fantasy tips as new-look Punjab Kings challenge Royal Challengers Bangalore

The two teams have met 28 times in the IPL, with the Kings holding a narrow 15-13 lead.

PBKS vs RCB: A new-look Punjab Kings take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 3 of the Tata IPL 2022 at Navi Mumbai’s Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

The second match of Sunday’s double-header will start at 7.30 PM.

PBKS VS RCB SQUADS

The third match of the 2022 Indian Premier League season will see a royal battle as the Punjab Kings take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both the sides are still searching for their maiden IPL titles. The Royal Challengers were knocked out in the Eliminator by the Kolkata Knight Riders last season after breezing through the grip stages. The Kings, on the other hand, failed to even make the playoffs, ending their season in sixth.

Both teams will embark on the campaign with completely rebuilt squads and new captains. The Royal Challengers have roped in Faf du Plessis as their new leader after Virat Kohli stepped down, while Mayank Agarwal will lead the Kings following the departure of KL Rahul. The Royal Challengers have a strong lineup this season with a pace trio of Mohammad Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, and Harshal Patel. On the batting side, Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Kohli will provide the muscle.

The Kings also have a batting-heavy lineup with Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, and Liam Livingstone, apart from Mayank. On the bowling front, Kagisho Rabada and Odean Smith will spearhead the attack.

PBKS VS RCB HISTORY

The two teams have met 28 times in the IPL, with the Kings holding a narrow 15-13 lead.

PBKS VS RCB TOP FANTASY PICKS

The most expensive overseas recruit this season, Liam Livingstone is powerful hitter and handy leg-break bowler. He has scored 119 runs in his nine IPL matches, but has a stellar T20 record in England, Australia, and Pakistan.

India batter Shikhar Dhawan could be a huge signing for the Kings with his record of 5,783 runs from 192 IPL matches and will be among the top picks.

New Royal Challengers captain Faf du Plessis had a tremendous tournament last season, scoring 633 runs in 16 matches. Having been a leader for South Africa, the additional responsibility could bring out the best in him.

The Kings’ Arshdeep Singh was one of just two players retained by the franchise. In his 12 matches last season, the youngster snapped 18 wickets at an economy rate of 8.27.

Last season’s Purple Cap winner, Harshal Patel sparked a bidding war for his services. Having taken 32 wickets in 15 matches last season, the Royal Challengers will once again look to him to lead the charge.