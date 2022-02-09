IPL 2022: New Ahmedabad franchise to be called Gujarat Titans, pays tribute to state’s ‘cricket legacy’

The franchise, owned by private equity CVC Capital, said the name was chosen as a tribute to Gujarat’s rich cricketing legacy.

The new Ahmedabad-based Indian Premier League (IPL) team will be known as the Gujarat Titans, the franchise announced today.

The Titans have already announced the acquisition of India international all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Afghanistan international spin wizard Rashid Khan, and young India opener Shubman Gill.

“The franchise is inspired by the opportunity to represent and build on this deep cricketing heritage, as well as build on its future success on the pitch,” the Gujarat Titans said in a statement.

Franchise representative Siddharth Patel said: “We want this group to achieve great things for Gujarat and its many passionate fans, which is why we have chosen the name Titans.”

“As we approach the league’s mega auction, we are confident that we will be able to put together the right combination of players going into the new season.”

Patel said the team wanted not-only highly skilled individuals but players inspired to be the game’s Titans.

The franchise will debut in the IPL’s 15th season alongside the Lucknow Super Giants, owned by Sanjeev Goenka’s RPSG Group.

The Gujarat Titans have announced former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra as head coach, while Vikram Solanki will take charge as director of cricket. Former South Africa batter Gary Kirsten, who led India to the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011 as coach, will take over as team mentor and batting coach.

The first test of the two new IPL franchises is the mega auction that is scheduled for February 12 and 13 in Bangalore. The Titans have a Rs 52 crore-purse to build the team, while the Super Giants have a kitty of Rs 59 crore.

The IPL’s 15th season is likely to kick off in April, but the venue for the season is yet to be announced.