IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Lucknow Super Giants looking to secure foundation, eyes on David Warner, Ishan Kishan

Joining the former Punjab Kings opener are Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for Rs 9.2 crore and talented spinner Ravi Bishnoi for Rs 4 crore.

Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2022 Team List: As the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets ready for the mega IPL auction this weekend, the two new teams will look to make the most of their first season in the sun and get off to a flying start.

The Lucknow Super Giants, owned by Sanjeev Goenka’s RPSG Group, is the most expensive franchise in IPL history and money will be no obstacle for the team as they look to secure a strong footing in the competition. The Super Giants have already signed up India batter KL Rahul as captain for Rs 17 crore.

Having signed three impact players for a solid core, here are some possible additions that the Lucknow Super Giants might look at during the IPL 2022 mega auction:

David Warner (Base price: Rs 2 crore)

Strongly linked to most teams (barring SRH) this season, the Australian batsman is out to prove a point following his unceremonious release from Sunrisers Hyderabad. Warner would provide a capable opening partner for Rahul with his swashbuckling style and also lend his experience as a skipper. Warner had a torrid IPL 2021, but made amends to help Australia to their first ICC T20 World Cup win. If the Super Giants can snap him up, they will have on their hands a motivated player wanting to right last season’s wrongs.

Quinton de Kock (Base price: Rs 2 crore)

The South African wicketkeeper-batsman is another player tipped to partner Rahul as opening partner. The 29-year-old backed up his reputation of going after bowlers in the powerplay with aplomb for the Mumbai Indians in the past few seasons. He also brings the added advantage of getting a wicketkeeper, leaving another position open for a specialist bowler or batter.

Ishan Kishan (Base price: Rs 2 crore)

A hot property in Indian cricket, most franchises will target the talented wicketkeeper-batter as a long-term investment. The youngster has only played 10 matches, scoring 241 runs in the IPL so far. Getting him might prove to be difficult for Sanjeev Goenka’s side with most franchises expected to go after him. However, if the Super Giants do manage to pull it off, they could be in with a real chance at the title.

Mohammed Shami (Base price: Rs 2 crore)

Another player on the radar of all IPL teams is Mohammed Shami. The India pacer had a stellar campaign last season, picking up 19 wickets in 14 matches for the Punjab Kings. Despite not being retained by his former side, Shami will have no dearth of admirers looking for a top bowling pick at the auction.

Avesh Khan (Base price: Rs 20 lakh)

The 25-year-old is a good option for the franchise to build their pace attack around, especially after the season he had for the Delhi Capitals in 2021. The speedster grabbed 24 wickets in his 16 matches, finishing behind Harshal Patel’s 31. He will look to go one better this time and a fresh start could give him that spark.