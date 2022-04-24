IPL 2022 LSG vs MI: Pitch report, preview and Top fantasy picks

LSG vs MI: Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will face off in a match that takes place on April 24 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST and the live-action can be seen on Star Sports Network.

LSG vs MI match pitch report

The Wankhede Stadium pitch is good for batting. The pitch has an even bounce on the track and scoring runs on a short boundary would be easy for the batsmen. With a fast outfield, a high scoring game is expected.

LSG vs MI Preview

The LSG vs MI will be the thirty-seventh match of the TATA IPL 2022.

Lucknow Super Giants will be facing Mumbai Indians for the first time in the thirty-seventh match of this season of the Tata IPL.

So far, Lucknow Super Giants are in the fourth position on the points table while Mumbai Indians are at the bottom.

Lucknow Super Giants have played seven matches up till now where they won four matches, while Mumbai Indians played seven matches and haven’t been able to win a single match.

Lucknow Super Giants had played their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore and won the match by 18 runs. In the match, KL Rahul scored 30 runs and Krunal Pandya scored 45 runs.

Mumbai Indians on the other hand played the last match against Chennai Super Kings, where Chennai Super Kings won the game by 3 wickets. During the match, Suryakumar Yadav scored 32 runs and Tilak Varma scored 51 runs, for Mumbai Indians.

The matchday is expected to have a temperature of 32°C with 57% humidity along with an 11 km/hr wind speed.

LSG vs MI fantasy picks

Quinton de Kock from Lucknow Super Giants is a left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman who had scored 24 runs in the last match against Mumbai Indians.

Lokesh Rahul from Lucknow Super Giants is a right-handed batsman who scored 103 runs in the last head-to-head match against Mumbai Indians and could create the same impact here as well.

Suryakumar Yadav from Mumbai Indians is a right-handed batsman who has scored 37 runs in the last match against Lucknow Super Giants.

Dewald Brevis from Mumbai Indians is a right-handed batsman who scored 36 runs in the last match against Lucknow Super Giants.

Tilak Varma from Mumbai Indians is a left-handed batsman who scored 26 runs in the last match against Lucknow Super Giants.