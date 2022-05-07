IPL 2022 LSG vs KKR: It’s a do or die for Shreyas Iyer’s squad as Kolkata Knight Riders faces Lucknow Super Giants today – Preview, Pitch report and top fantasy picks

LSG vs KKR: Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders will face off in a match that takes place on May 7 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The live-action of the match can be seen on Star Sports Network which will start at 7:30 PM IST.

LSG vs KKR match pitch report

The MCA Stadium Pune has initially been good for batting but also helps spinners as the game goes on. The stadium has an approximate boundary size of 80-85 meters.

LSG vs KKR Preview

Lucknow Super Giants currently are placed at the second position on the table whereas Kolkata Knight Riders are at the eighth spot on the points table.

Lucknow Super Giants have played ten matches and have won seven matches, while Kolkata Knight Riders have played ten matches and won four games.

Lucknow Super Giants have played their last game against Delhi Capitals and won the game by 6 runs. In the match, KL Rahul had scored 77 runs, while Deepak Hooda had scored 52 runs during the match.

Kolkata Knight Riders on the other hand played the last match against Rajasthan Royals and won the game by 7 wickets. In the match, Nitish Rana scored 48 runs, while Rinku Singh had scored 52 runs.

The matchday is expected to have a temperature of 34°C with 40% humidity along with 18 km/hr wind speed.

LSG vs KKR fantasy picks

Lokesh Rahul from Lucknow Super Giants is a right-handed batsman who has scored 451 runs during the tournament and he could make an important difference in the match.

Quinton de Kock from Lucknow Super Giants is a left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman and has scored 294 runs so far in the tournament. He will be an essential pick for the upcoming match.

Nitish Rana from Kolkata Knight Riders is a left-handed batsman who has scored 254 runs in this tournament so far and will be a safe option for the match.

Umesh Yadav from Kolkata Knight Riders is a right-handed batsman and a medium-fast bowler who has managed to pick 15 wickets in this tournament and could be crucial for the game.