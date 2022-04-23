IPL 2022 KKR vs GT: Pitch report, preview and Top fantasy picks

KKR vs GT: Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans will go head-on in a match that takes place on April 23 at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST and the live-action can be seen on Star Sports Network.

KKR vs GT match pitch report

The DY Patil ground has a good pitch and offers decent bounce to bowlers. The match is expected to produce a score of 160-170 runs.

KKR vs GT Preview

The KKR vs GT will be the thirty-fifth match of the TATA IPL 2022.

Kolkata Knight Riders will be facing Gujarat Titans for the first time in the thirty-fifth match of this season of the Tata IPL.

So far, Kolkata Knight Riders are at the seventh position on the points table of Tata IPL while Gujarat Titans are at the top of the points table.

Kolkata Knight Riders have played seven matches up till now where they won three matches, while Gujarat Titans played six matches and won five games.

Kolkata Knight Riders had played their last game against Rajasthan Royals and lost the match by 7 runs. In the match, Aaron Finch scored 58 runs and Shreyas Iyer had scored 85 runs for Punjab Kolkata Knight Riders.

Gujarat Titans on the other hand played the last match against Chennai Super Kings and won the game by 3 wickets. During the match, David Miller scored 94 runs and Rashid Khan scored 40 runs, for Gujarat Titans.

The matchday is expected to have a temperature of 37°C with 39% humidity along with 19-21 km/hr wind speed.

PBKS vs SRH fantasy picks

Pat Cummins is a right-arm fast bowler and a right-handed batsman from Kolkata Knight Riders. He has scored 63 runs and taken 4 wickets in the tournament and will be an essential pick for this game.

Shreyas Iyer will be an essential pick for this game from Kolkata Knight Riders as he has so far scored 236 runs in this tournament and could be handy in this game as well.

David Miller is a left-handed batsman from Gujarat Titans who has scored 193 runs in this tournament so far and would be a safe pick for the match.

Shubman Gill is a right-handed batsman from Gujarat Titans who has smashed 200 runs in this tournament and would be the top pick.

Mohammed Shami is a right-arm medium-fast bowler and a right-handed batsman from Gujarat Titans, who has picked 8 wickets in this tournament up till now.