IPL 2022: Jos Buttler’s ton powers Rajasthan Royals to 23-run win over Mumbai Indians

Jos Buttler smashed the first century of IPL 2022 to power Rajasthan Royals to 23-run win over five-time champions Mumbai Indians, who slumped to their second consecutive defeat, here on Saturday.



Opening the innings after being sent into bat, Buttler hit a whirlwind 100 off 68 balls, only his second ton in the history of the IPL. He struck 11 boundaries and five sixes during his knock.



Besides Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer (35 off 14) looked in destructive form while skipper Sanju Samson (30 off 21) too got a start. Jasprit Bumrah (3/17) was the pick of the bowlers for MI.



Chasing the total, Tilak Verma smashed 61 off 33 balls, while opener Ishan Kishan made 54 off 43 balls but it was not enough to guide MI home as they finished at 170 for eight.



Yuzvendra Chahal once again shone bright with the ball picking up two wickets for 26 runs from his four overs.



Brief Scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 193 for 8 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 100, Shimron Hetmyer 35, Sanju Samson 30; Jasprit Bumrah 3/17).



Mumbai Indians: 170 for 8 in 20 overs (Tilak Verma 61, Ishan Kishan 54; Yuzvendra Chahal 2/26, Navdeep Saini 2/36).