IPL 2022: IPL final confirmed in Ahmedabad, Women’s T20 Challenge moved to Pune

The IPL final will be played in Ahmedabad on May 29 while the Women’s T20 Challenge exhibition event will be held in Pune from May 23-May 28, the BCCI confirmed on Tuesday.



As PTI reported last month, the IPL Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be held in Kolkata on May 24 and 25 respectively while Qualifier 2 and final will be played in Ahmedabad on May 27 and May 29 in front of capacity crowd.



“Qualifier 1 will be held in Eden Gardens, Kolkata on 24th May followed by the Eliminator on 25th May. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the TATA IPL final on 27th and 29th May respectively,” said the BCCI in a statement.



After the BCCI Apex Council meeting last month, president Sourav Ganguly had said that the Women’s T20 Challenge will be held in Lucknow but it has been moved to Pune. Three matches will be played before the final on May 28.



The three-team event did not take place last year. The BCCI is planning a five or six team Women’s IPL from 2023.