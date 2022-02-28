IPL 2022: India batter Mayank Agarwal to lead Punjab Kings

The right-hander had captained the side for one match after then-skipper KL Rahul was ruled out following a surgery last season.

India batter Mayank Agarwal will captain the Punjab Kings during the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Mayank has been a part of the Punjab Kings side since 2018.

The right-hander had captained the side for one match after then-skipper KL Rahul was ruled out following a surgery last season. The Kings lost to the Delhi Capitals during the match at Ahmedabad, despite Mayank’s valiant effort with the bat. The Bangalore native scored 99 not out off just 58 balls.

In a statement released by the Preity Zinta-Ness Wadia-owned side, Mayank said: “I have been at Punjab Kings since 2018 and I take a lot of pride in representing this fantastic unit.”

“I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead the team. I take over this responsibility with utmost sincerity, but at the same time, I believe my job would be made easier with the talent we have at the Punjab Kings squad this season.”

The 31-year-old opener and left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh were the only two players the Kings retained ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. The uncapped Arshdeep cost Rs 4 crore, while Mayank was retained for Rs 12 crore.

Kings Head Coach Anil Kumble said on the captaincy choice: “Mayank has been an integral part of the side since 2018 and of the leadership group for the last two years.”

“The new squad we selected at the recently concluded auction has exciting young talent and outstanding experienced players. We want to create a strong foundation for the future with Mayank at the helm.”

Mayank will now target at least a playoff appearance for the franchise after it splashed the cash on several big-name players during the recent IPL auction. The Kings have reached the IPL final only once, losing to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The 2022 IPL season will begin on March 26 with the final on May 29.