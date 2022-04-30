IPL 2022 GT vs RCB: Can Faf du Plessis stop Hardik Pandya’s stellar run? Preview, top fantasy picks

GT vs RCB: Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face off in a match that takes place on April 30 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

The match will start at 3:30 PM IST and the live-action can be seen on Star Sports Network.

GT vs RCB match pitch report

The Brabourne Stadium pitch is generally good for both bowlers and batsmen. The short boundaries and quick outfield will really excite the batsmen.

GT vs RCB Preview

The GT vs RCB will be the forty-third match of the TATA IPL 2022. Gujarat Titans will be facing Royal Challengers Bangalore for the first time in the forty-third match of this season of Tata IPL.

So far, Gujarat Titans are at the top on the points table while Royal Challengers Bangalore are on the fifth spot.

Gujarat Titans have played eight matches and have won seven matches, while Royal Challengers Bangalore have played nine matches and won five games.

Gujarat Titans had played their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad and won the game by 5 wickets. In the match, Wriddhiman Saha scored 68 runs and Rahul Tewatia scored 40 runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore on the other hand played the last match against Rajasthan Royals and won the game by 29 runs. During the match, Faf du Plessis scored 23 runs.

The matchday is expected to have a temperature of 33°C with 60% humidity along with 19-22 km/hr wind speed.

GT vs RCB fantasy picks

Hardik Pandya is right-arm medium-fast bowler and a right-handed batsman from Gujarat Titans who has so far grabbed 4 wickets and scored 305 runs in the tournament.

Shubman Gill from Gujarat Titans is a right-handed batsman who has scored 229 runs in this tournament so far.

Dinesh Karthik from Royal Challengers Bangalore is a right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman that has scored 216 runs in this tournament and can come handy again.

Harshal Patel is a right-arm medium-fast bowler and a right-handed batsman from Royal Challengers Bangalore who has picked 10 wickets in the tournament.