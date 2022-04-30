IPL 2022, GT vs RCB: Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets

Gujarat Titans inched closer to a play-off spot with an exciting six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match on Saturday.



Virat Kohli finally found some form to score his first half-century of this edition as Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 170 for six batting first.



Kohli scored 58 off 53 balls with six fours and a six while young Rajat Patidar was more attacking in his 52 off 32 balls. Kohli-Patidar duo added 99 runs for the second wicket.



Glenn Maxwell played a cameo, scoring 33 off 18 balls.



For Titans, Pradeep Sangwan was the best bowler with figures of 2 for 19 from 4 overs.



In reply, Rahul Tewatia (43 no off 25 balls) and David Miller (39 no off 24 balls) once again finished the match in 19.3 overs.



Gujarat now have 16 points from nine games and are all but through to top four.



Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 170 for 6 (Virat Kohli 58 off 53 balls, Rajat Patidar 52 off 32 balls; Pradeep Sangwan 2/19)

Gujarat Titans: 174 for four in 19.3 overs (David Miller 39 not out, Rahul Tewatia 43 not out; Shahbaz Ahmed 2/26, Wanindu Hasaranga 2/28).