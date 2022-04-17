IPL 2022 GT vs CSK: Pandya’s squad season’s favourite but CSK can spring a surprise – Preview, top fantasy picks

GT vs CSK: Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will go head-on in a match that takes place on April 17 (Sunday) at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST while the live match can be viewed on Star Sports Network.

GT vs CSK Preview

The GT vs CSK will be the twenty-ninth match of the TATA IPL 2022.

Gujarat Titans will be facing Chennai Super Kings for the first time in the twenty-ninth match of this season of the Tata IPL.

In this season of the Tata IPL Gujarat Titans are currently placed at the top of the points table while Chennai Super Kings are currently placed at the ninth spot.

Gujarat Titans have so far played five matches in the season and won four, while Chennai Super Kings also played five matches but have managed to win only one.

GT vs CSK match pitch report

The MCA Stadium ground would initially help the batsman but also assist spinners as the game progresses. The size of the boundary at MCA Stadium is around 80-85 meters.

GT vs CSK fantasy picks

Hardik Pandya is a right-arm medium-fast bowler and a right-handed batsman from Gujarat Titans. He has so far scored 228 runs and took 4 wickets in the tournament. He would be the top fantasy pick.

Shubman Gill is a right-hand from Gujarat Titans who has scored 200 runs in this tournament and has the potential to contribute hugely.

Robin Uthappa is a right-hand batsman from Chennai Super Kings who has scored 197 runs in the tournament and can be effective in this match as well.

Shivam Dube is a left-hand batsman from Chennai Super Kings who so far has scored 207 runs in this tournament. He could be expected to make it big in this match as well.

Maheesh Theekshana is a right-arm off-break bowler and a right-handed batsman from Chennai Super Kings, who has picked up 4 wickets in this tournament and would be a great choice for the game.