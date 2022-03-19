IPL 2022: Five players who can replace Mark Wood at Lucknow Super Giants

The Super Giants have Sri Lankan pacer Dushmanta Chameera as an overseas fast bowling option as well as fast-bowling all-rounder Jason Holder.

The Lucknow Super Giants, the newest entrants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) are on the lookout for a new pacer after their star pick Mark Wood was ruled out of the forthcoming with an elbow injury. The RPSG Group-owned franchise splashed Rs 7.5 crore on the Englishman at this year’s auction.

Reports suggest Wood will take an indefinite break from the game to plan his recovery. England are also yet to name a replacement for the third Test against the West Indies, which begins on March 24.

With his unavailability certain, the Lucknow franchise is in talks with several alternatives to step into Wood’s shoes, reports suggest. The Super Giants have Sri Lankan pacer Dushmanta Chameera as an overseas fast bowling option as well as fast-bowling all-rounder Jason Holder.

FE Online takes a look at five alternatives the Super Giants could look to sign:

ANDREW TYE

A known commodity in the IPL circuit, the Aussie quick has played 27 matches in the competition, picking up 40 wickets, including a 24-wicket season in 2018. He had a base price of Rs 1 crore at the auction, but did not find a buyer.

KANE RICHARDSON

Another Aussie, the former Royal Challengers Bangalore player also went unsold at the 2022 auction. Wood’s injury, however, could prove to be a blessing for the speedster, who has taken 19 wickets in 15 IPL matches.

ALI KHAN

A relatively unknown commodity, the Pakistan-born US cricketer has played franchise leagues across the world and was also part of the Kolkata Knight Riders’ squad in 2020, although he was ruled out with an injury. The 31-year-old has played for the Trinbago Knight Riders, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Khulna Titans, Kabul Zwanan, Karachi Kings, and Islamabad United and has the experience and credentials to play in the IPL.

JOSH LITTLE

Signed as a net bowler for the Chennai Super Kings, the Irishman could be a quick fix for the Super Giants courtesy bubble-to-bubble transfer. The pacer was the second-youngest T20I player on debut against Hong Kong, aged 16 years and 309 days, in 2016. He has registered 31 wickets from 34 T20Is.

BLESSING MUZARABANI

Another promising pacer, the Zimbabwean went unsold at this year’s auction despite a base price of Rs 50 lakh. The 25-year-old knows the subcontinental wickets due to his time with the Multan Sultans in the just-concluded Pakistan Super League, where he finished with five wickets in four matches. He was instrumental in Sultan’s Pakistan Super League victory in 2021 with 10 wickets.