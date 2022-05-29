IPL 2022 Final: Gujarat Titans to face Rajasthan Royals; Top fantasy picks and more

GT vs RR: This IPL season’s new team Gujarat Titans, is set to face Rajasthan Royals in the final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Both teams will be facing each other for the third time this season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The game is scheduled for 8:00 PM IST and viewers can watch the match live on Star Sports Network. Viewers can also see the game live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Gujarat Titans (GT) are on the top of the points table while Rajasthan Royals (RR) finished at the second spot. During the season, Gujarat Titans had played fourteen matches where they won ten while Rajasthan Royals played a total of fourteen matches out of which they managed to win nine matches. GT had played their last game against the RR during the first Qualifier where they won the game by 7 wickets, whereas RR had played their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during the second Qualifiers where they won the game by 7 wickets.

Both teams have already played two matches against each other during this season where the winner, both times, was Gujarat Titans. The final matchday is likely to witness a temperature of 37°C with 575% humidity along with 18-21 km/hr wind speed.



GT vs RR Fantasy Picks

Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium-fast bowler who has scored 127 and picked two wickets in the last two head-to-head games against Rajasthan Royals.

Mohammed Shami from Gujarat Titans is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium-fast bowler who has picked 2 wickets in the last two matches against Rajasthan Royals.

David Miller from Gujarat Titans is a left-handed batsman that has scored 99 runs in the last two matches against Rajasthan Royals and could play a crucial role in this match as well. Jos Buttler from Rajasthan Royals is a right-handed batsman who scored 143 runs in the last two matches against Gujarat Titans and could play a pivotal role for his team on Sunday.