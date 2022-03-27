IPL 2022 DC vs MI: Fantasy tips and history as Delhi Capitals take on Mumbai Indians

The two sides have faced each other 30 times in the IPL, with the Indians having the edge with 16 wins to the Capitals’ 12.

DC vs MI: The Delhi Capitals will face off against record winners Mumbai Indians in Match 2 of Tata IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The match, the first of a double-header, will start at 3.30 PM.

DC VS MI SQUADS

The Delhi Capitals begin their campaign for a first Indian Premier League (IPL) title against the five-time champions. The Capitals’ juggernaut came very close to winning the title last season before capitulating against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Qualifier. The Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, failed to make it to the playoffs.

Since then, both the squads have undergone significant changes following the mega auction earlier this year. Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant will continue to lead their sides, while Ishan Kishan, the most expensive buy of the mega auctions, will return to the Mumbai fold.

The Indians have also managed to retain their core of senior players with Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah in the squad.

The Capitals, on the other hand, will be without Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, and Anrich Nortje for the first few games. However, the Delhi franchise still has several talented young players. Shardul Thakur, Prithvi Shaw, and Axar Patel will walk into any team in the IPL and form the backbone of the Capitals’ setup. Under-19 World Cup winners Yash Dhull and Vicky Ostwal are also in the squad.

DC VS MI HISTORY

The two sides have faced each other 30 times in the IPL, with the Indians having the edge with 16 wins to the Capitals’ 12.

DC VS MI TOP FANTASY PICKS

Rovman Powell has impressed the coaching staff members in Delhi’s practice sessions and warm-up matches. The team’s biggest hitter, the Capitals’ fortune will depend on the Caribbean muscleman in the IPL.

India skipper Rohit Sharma will once again lead the Mumbai Indians and is expected to star this season as well. He has scored 5,611 runs in 213 IPL matches and could be an essential pick for the season.

Tim David was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad last season, but failed to make an impact. The Singapore-born batter was snapped up by the Indians during this year’s auction as the record winners look to add depth to the squad. David has immense experience in franchise T20 leagues and has scored 1,965 runs in his 89 matches at an average of 33.87.

Retained by the Mumbai Indians for a whopping Rs 15.25 crore, Ishan Kishan will be expected to step up and shine. The keeper-batter can hit the ball long and could be the game changer for the Indians.

India international Jasprit Bumrah has been the leading bowler in the country by a mile over the last few years. With a stunning 130 wickets in 106 IPL matches, Bumrah will lead the Indians’ attack once again.