IPL 2022 DC vs LSG: Do Delhi Capitals have it to win against Lucknow Super Giants Pitch report, preview and Top fantasy picks

DC vs LSG: Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants will face off in a match that takes place on May 1 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST and the live-action can be seen on Star Sports Network.

DC vs LSG match pitch report

The Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai has a good pitch and is always known for batting. It has a super-fast outfield so we could expect a high scoring game.

DC vs LSG Preview

The DC vs LSG will be the forty-fifth match of the TATA IPL 2022.

Delhi Capitals will be facing Lucknow Super Giants for the second time in the forty-fifth match of this season of Tata IPL.

So far, Delhi Capitals are in the sixth position whereas Lucknow Super Giants are at the third spot of the points table.

Delhi Capitals have played eight matches and have won four matches, while Lucknow Super Giants have played nine matches and won six games.

Delhi Capitals had played their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders and won the game by 4 wickets. In the match, David Warner scored 42 runs while Kuldeep Yadav picked up 4 wickets for Rajasthan Royals.

Lucknow Super Giants on the other hand played the last match against Punjab Kings and won the game by 20 runs. During the match, Quinton de Kock scored 46 runs, while Deepak Hooda scored 34 runs.

The matchday is expected to have a temperature of 33-35°C with 63% humidity along with 17-19 km/hr wind speed.

DC vs LSG fantasy picks

Prithvi Shaw from Delhi Capitals is a right-handed batsman who has scored 61 runs in the last head-to-head match against Lucknow Super Giants. He could again be an essential pick for the match.

Rishabh Pant from Delhi Capitals is a left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman who scored 39 runs in the last match against Lucknow Super Giants. He could come in handy once more.

Lokesh Rahul from Lucknow Super Giants is a right-handed batsman who scored 24 runs in the last against Delhi Capitals and could capitalize on the start here.

Ravi Bishnoi from Lucknow Super Giants is a right-handed batsman and a right-arm leg-break bowler who took 2 wickets in the last match against Delhi Capitals. He would be a safe pick for this match as well.