IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Prediction: It’s a battle of grit and sheer survival for Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders as both teams face each other for the 41st match of the ongoing Tata IPL 2022 today. The DC vs KKR match is scheduled to take place at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. After the toss at 7 pm, the match will begin at 7:30 pm. IPL viewers can watch the game on Star Sports channel on TV as well as livestream the IPL match on DisneyPlus Hotstar. You must be an active member of the OTT platform in order to watch the match. From history, preview to fantasy team picks, here’s all you need to know about the DC vs KKR contest.

DC vs KKR – History

This is the second time that both teams are facing each other in the IPL 2022. In the last game, Delhi Capitals had beaten the Kolkata Knight Riders with comfortable 44 runs.

DC vs KKR – Preview

Talking about the team-wise performance, both DC and KKR lost their last matches. While Rishabh-Pant led squad lost out to the Rajasthan Royals, Shreyas Iyer and his team were defeated by the Gujarat Titans by eight runs.

In terms of ranking in the IPL points table, DC is placed seventh and KKR is at the eighth position. The Delhi Capitals have won three out of seven matches played so far. Whereas, the Kolkata Knight Riders have played eight matches in the tournament and won three of them.

DC vs KKR – Fantasy Tips

Shreyas Iyer – The right-handed skipper of KKR is in great form and has performed well in some nerve-wrecking moments. Iyer can transform the game if he stays on the crease for longer duration.

Tim Southee– The Kiwi seamer has taken eight wickets in three matches so far. KKR will trust him with the kind of bowling attack the hat may crumble the DC’s batting line-up.

David Warner – The left-handed star batsman of Delhi Capitals smashed 61 runs in his last match against the KKR. An essential pick for your fantasy squad.

Andre Russell– The right-arm fast bowler and right-handed batsman is a decent all-rounder.

Lalit Yadav – DC’s right-arm off break bowler is a good pick in decent budget range.