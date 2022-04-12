IPL 2022: CSK register first win of the season, beat RCB by 23 runs

Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs in their IPL match here on Tuesday.



Invited to bat, CSK posted a massive 216 for 4 with Shivam Dube (95 not out off 46 balls) and Robin Uthappa (88 off 50 balls) sharing 165 runs for the third wicket, the highest this season.



For RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva took two wickets while Josh Hazlewood got one.



Chasing the huge target, RCB were restricted to 193 for 9.



Shahbaz Ahmed top-scored for RCB with 41, while Dinesh Karthik and Suyash Prabhudessai chipped in with 34 each.



For CSK, Maheesh Theekshana took four wickets for 34 runs while Ravindra Jadeja got three.



Brief Score:

Chennai Super Kings: 216 for 4 in 20 overs (Robin Uthappa 88, Shivam Dube 95 not out; Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 2/35).



Royal Challengers Bangalore: 193 for 9 in 20 overs (Shahbaz Ahmed 41, Maheesh Theekshana 4/34, Ravindra Jadeja 3/39).