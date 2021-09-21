IPL 2021: It’s PBKS vs RR today as two struggling sides hope to secure win – Here’s a match preview, livestreaming guide, and fantasy cricket tips

India batsman K.L. Rahul will look to lead his team from the front, having already assembled 337 runs so far this season. (Twitter/Punjab Kings)

The long-awaited return of the Indian Premier League (IPL) following an enforced break has been marked by two stunning wins for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the latter outplaying Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday. Today, the newly re-christened Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the first-ever winners, the Rajasthan Royals (RR). With the two teams languishing at the wrong end of the points table, the match is a must-win for both. Here is a guide to today’s match:

PBKS vs RR

The 32nd match of IPL 2021 will see Punjab Kings take on the Rajasthan Royals in the return leg of their tie at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

PBKS vs RR match time

This match starts at 7.30 pm IST with the toss taking place just before 7 pm.

Also Read | IPL 2021 Full Schedule: IPL Start Date April 9; Full Fixtures List, Venue, Match Timings Here

PBKS vs RR Preview

K.L. Rahul’s Punjab Kings are currently languishing at seventh place in the eight-team league, having won just three of their opening eight games. The Rajasthan Royals, led by Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals have also won three matches, having player played one fewer game, are currently at sixth place on the table.

In the Kings’ last match, they were comprehensively outplayed by the Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad, losing by 7 wickets. Batting first, the Kings posted a measly 166 runs, which the capital side chased down in just the 18th over. The Royals, on the other hand, come into the match having won their previous encounter against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi. The Royals hammered the Sunrisers’ bowling in that match, posting 220 runs, before bundling out the opposition for only 165 runs.

PBKS vs RR History

The Punjab Kings, in their earlier avatar as the Kings XI Punjab, have faced the Rajasthan Royals 22 times in the IPL. The Royals have a slight edge in the head-to-head count with 12 wins compared to the Kings’ 10. The two teams’ last meeting earlier this reason resulted in a narrow 4-run victory for the Kings.

How to watch PBKS vs RR on TV

The match between the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals will be telecast live on all Star Sports Network channels.

Also Read | Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 Full Fixtures List: RR first match on April 12 — Check Venue, Schedule, Match Timings

How to watch PBKS vs RR online

Disney+ Hotstar, the IPL’s official live streaming partner, will also telecast the match. However, a Disney+ Hotstar subscription is required to watch the match live. All telecom service providers have special packs with a Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Top Fantasy Cricket League Picks and Tips

India batsman K.L. Rahul will look to lead his team from the front, having already assembled 337 runs so far this season. He scored 91 runs the last time the two teams met earlier this season.

Punjab Kings opener Mayank Agarwal, with 260 runs under his belt this season, will look to support his captain as the team searches for a way to climb the table.

The Punjab Kings will look to Shahrukh Khan to control the middle order. He has so far scored 107 runs this season.

Also Read | IPL 2021: Punjab Kings full fixtures list; first match on April 12; check venue, schedule and match timings

India international Mohammad Shami will lead the Punjab Kings’ bowling against the Rajasthan Royals, having taken two wickets the last time these two teams met. Shami has overall taken eight wickets so far this season.

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Chris Morris will look to inspire his team with both bat and ball. The South African cricketer has scored grabbed 14 wickets and scored 43 runs so far this season.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has scored 277 runs during this season and will look for much of the same in a must-win encounter against their rivals for the playoff spot.

Left-handed opener Evin Lewis will make his debut for the Royals in the IPL this season.