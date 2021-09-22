IPL 2021: It’s DC vs SRH today as second-placed Capitals meet rock-bottom Sunrisers — Here’s a preview, livestreaming guide, and fantasy cricket tips

Sunrisers Hyderabad hold the edge in the head-to-head encounters between the two teams, with 11 wins compared to the Capitals’ eight. (Twitter/Sunrisers Hyderabad)

The second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United Arab Emirates is beginning to gather steam as the race for the playoff spot heats up. IPL action returned after an enforced break following the second Covid-19 wave in India. Today, the high-flying Delhi Capitals take on bottom dwellers Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season’s 33rd match. The Capitals, currently in second place, will look to consolidate their playoff position, while the Hyderabad-based team will hope to get a win under their belt to give themselves a chance of securing a place in the top four. Here is a guide to today’s match:

DC vs SRH

The 33rd match of IPL 2021 will see the Delhi Capitals battle Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second meeting of the season at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

DC vs SRH match time

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST, while the toss ahead will take place just before 7 pm.

DC vs SRH Preview

Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals will look to tighten their grip on playoff qualification with a win against Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Capitals are currently in second place behind the Chennai Super Kings, having won six of their opening eight matches.

On the other hand, everything that could go wrong for Sunrisers Hyderabad have gone wrong this season. The former champions have won only one of their seven matches this season and are sitting at the bottom of the table.

In their last match, the Capitals outplayed the Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad to win by 7 wickets. The Kings scored 166 runs, which was the capital side chased down in the 18th over.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, were thoroughly outplayed in their last match by the Rajasthan Royals, losing by 55 runs. The Sunrisers could only manage 165 runs in response to the Royals’ 220, falling to their third straight loss.

DC vs SRH History

Sunrisers Hyderabad hold the edge in the head-to-head encounters between the two teams, with 11 wins compared to the Capitals’ eight in 19 matches. In their last encounter earlier this season, the Capitals beat the Sunrisers via a Super-Over.

How to watch DC vs SRH on TV

All Star Sports Network channels will telecast the Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad match live.

How to watch DC vs SRH online

The IPL’s official streaming partner Disney+ Hotstar will stream the match live.

Top Fantasy Cricket League Picks and Tips

Delhi Capitals’ opener Shikhar Dhawan is the IPL’s top scorer so far this season so far with 380 in eight innings.

Dhawan’s opening partner Prithvi Shaw has scored 308 runs so far this season.

Wicketkeeper-batsman and captain Rishabh Pant is also a big run-getter for the capital side, having already scored 280 runs this season.

The Delhi Capitals will rely on South African quickie Kagiso Rabada for breakthroughs. The fast bowler has taken eight wickets this season.

Opener David Warner is Sunrisers Hyderabad’s biggest hope. The season, however, has not gone according to plan with the Aussie batsman scoring 193 runs so far.

All-rounder Rashid Khan has taken 10 wickets, but scored just 17 runs this season.

Manish Pandey will be the Hyderabad side’s middle-order hope, having scored 193 runs this season.

Captain Kane Williamson will hope the Covid-induced break turned into a blessing for his beleaguered side as he attempts to lead the Sunrisers off the bottom. The New Zealand batsman has so far scored 118 runs this season.