IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad full fixtures list; first match on April 11; check venue, schedule and match timings

March 15, 2021 3:24 PM

Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Kolkata Knight Riders in their first match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)In this year IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad will play most of their matches in Chennai (five).

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 full fixtures: Sunrisers Hyderabad, one of the most consistent franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its rebranding, will start its IPL campaign on this year April 11 (Sunday). The David Warner-led team will face Kolkata Knight Riders in their first match, which will be played in Chennai. In the IPL 2021, Sunrisers will play most of their matches in Chennai (five). In Delhi, they will four matches, followed by Kolkata (three), and Bengaluru (two).  If Sunrisers play their card right this season, the David Warner-led team might end up winning the title for a second time, feel to experts.

LET’S TAKE A LOOK AT SUNRISERS HYDERABAD IPL 2021 FULL FIXTURES

  1. April 11, 2021 (Sunday), 7:30 pm, Chennai–Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Kolkata Knight Riders
  2. April 14, 2021 (Wednesday), 7:30 pm, Chennai–Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
  3. April 17, 2021 (Saturday), 7:30 pm, Chennai–Mumbai Indians Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
  4. April 21, 2021 (Wednesday), 7:30 pm, Chennai–Punjab Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
  5. April 25, 2021 (Sunday), 7:30 pm, Chennai,–Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals
  6. April 28, 2021 (Wednesday), 7.30 pm, Delhi–Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
  7. May 2, 2021 (Sunday),3.30 pm, Delhi–Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
  8. May 4, 2021 (Tuesday), 7.30 pm, Delhi–Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians
  9. May 7, 2021 (Friday), 7.30 pm, Delhi–Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings
  10. May 9, 2021 (Sunday), 7.30 pm, Kolkata–Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
  11. May 13, 2021 (Thursday), 7.30 pm, Kolkata– Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
  12. May 17, 2021 (Monday), 7.30 pm, Kolkata–Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
  13. May 19, 2021 (Wednesday), 7.30 pm, Bengaluru–Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings
  14. May 21, 2021 (Friday), 3.30 pm, Bengaluru–Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

