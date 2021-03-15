IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad full fixtures list; first match on April 11; check venue, schedule and match timings

In this year IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad will play most of their matches in Chennai (five).

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 full fixtures: Sunrisers Hyderabad, one of the most consistent franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its rebranding, will start its IPL campaign on this year April 11 (Sunday). The David Warner-led team will face Kolkata Knight Riders in their first match, which will be played in Chennai. In the IPL 2021, Sunrisers will play most of their matches in Chennai (five). In Delhi, they will four matches, followed by Kolkata (three), and Bengaluru (two). If Sunrisers play their card right this season, the David Warner-led team might end up winning the title for a second time, feel to experts.

LET’S TAKE A LOOK AT SUNRISERS HYDERABAD IPL 2021 FULL FIXTURES