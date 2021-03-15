  • MORE MARKET STATS

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad announced! Will David Warner lead SRH to yet another IPL title?

March 15, 2021 3:11 PM

SRH has made five playoff appearances in the last seven seasons, including their successful IPL championship campaign in 2016. In the last IPL edition, which was held in Dubai due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Sunrisers finished at the third position.

No doubt Sunrisers Hyderabad is one of the most consistent franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the past few years. The David Warner-led side has made five playoff appearances in the last seven seasons, including their successful IPL championship campaign in 2016. In the last IPL edition, which was held in Dubai due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Sunrisers finished at the third position.

With the new addition of Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb Zadran, and J Suchith from the IPL auction in February this year, the team management has ticked all the right boxes in terms of team composition. With the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, and the captain David Warner himself, the Hyderabad-based team has one of the most explosive lined-up of top-order batsmen in the IPL. This time their pace bowling department is looking even stronger with Bhubaneswar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, and Jason Holder in the rank, along with the revelation of T. Natarajan in the last IPL. And who can forget spinner Rashid Khan –Number 1 T20 bowler (or we call him an all-rounder?) in the world? He has his Afghan teammate Mujeeb Zadran and veteran Mohammad Nabi to share his burden in the spin department.

LET’S TAKE A LOOK AT SUNRISERS HYDERABAD’S FULL SQUAD FOR IPL 2021:

  • David Warner – Captain (Batsman)
  • Kane Williamson (Batsman)
  • Manish Pandey (Batsman)
  • Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper, batsman)
  • Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper, batsman)
  • Shreevats Goswami (wicket-keeper, batsman)
  • Rashid Khan (Bowler)
  • Vijay Shankar (All-rounder)
  • Mohammad Nabi (All-rounder)
  • Abhishek Sharma (All-rounder)
  • Bhubaneswar Kumar (Bowler)
  • Siddharth Kaul (Bowler)
  • Khaleel Ahmed (Bowler)
  • T. Natarajan (Bowler)
  • Basil Thampi (Bowler)
  • Sandeep Sharma (Bowler)
  • Shahbaz Nadeem (Bowler)
  • Abdul Samad (Batsman)
  • Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Bowler)
  • Virat Singh (Batsman)
  • Priyam Garg (Batsman)
  • Mitchell Marsh (All-rounder)
  • Jason Holder (All-rounder)
  • Kedar Jadhav (All-rounder)
  • Jagadeesha Suchith (Bowler)

