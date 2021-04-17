IPL 2021, SRH vs MI: Shankar, Mujeeb help Sunrisers Hyderabad restrict Mumbai Indians to 150/5

The opening duo of Rohit Sharma (32 off 25) and Quinton de Kock (40 off 39) scored 53 in the powerplay after opting to bat but Vijay (2/19) and Afghanistan spin duo of Mujeeb (2/29) and Rashid Khan (0/22) brought the Sunrisers back in the game.
Earlier, Rohit completed 4,000 T20 runs as a skipper and also surpassed Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record of hitting the most number of sixes by an Indian in the tournament. The 33-year-old now has 217 sixes in IPL, one ahead of Dhoni. He occupies third place in the overall list after Punjab Kings' Chris Gayle (351) and Royal Challengers Bangalore's AB de Villiers (237).
Vijay Shankar and Mujeeb Ur Rahman shone with the ball as Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Mumbai Indians to 150 for 5 in their IPL match here on Saturday.
