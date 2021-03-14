IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore squad announced! Check out Virat ‘King’ Kohli and his team

We will see the RCB journey beginning on April 9 as Kohli and team will meet the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL opening match in Chennai at 7:30 pm. (PTI file photo)

IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore is raring to go. With a squad boasting names such as Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers, the RCB 2021 is a brilliant team in terms of composition. But as history has it, success has eluded RCB captain Virat Kohli for a long time. Even the memeverse has taught us how being an RCB fan is all about patience. Even in 2020, the Royal Challengers Bangalore just managed to reach the playoffs. So will Kohli and his men change the pattern in 2021? Will Glenn Maxwell translate the IPL bidding frenzy into amazing action on the pitch? We will see the RCB journey beginning on April 9 and Kohli and the team will meet the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL opening match in Chennai at 7:30 pm.

As the fans wait for the IPL extravaganza, here are details of RCB’s full squad for IPL 2021: