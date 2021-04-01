  • MORE MARKET STATS

IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli reaches Chennai to join RCB squad, to be in quarantine for 7 days

By: |
April 1, 2021 9:10 PM

IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli, who has been with the RCB since the inception of the IPL in 2008, quit the bio-bubble in Pune on Monday after India's ODI series win against England.

Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB skipper IPL 2021Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli, wearing a mask, arrives to join his squad ahead of the IPL 2021, in Chennai. (PTI Photo)

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli reached here on Thursday to join his IPL squad before which he will undergo a seven-day quarantine.

The team has already started its training camp on Tuesday for the upcoming season which begins on April 9.

Related News

Also Read | Royals Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 Full Fixtures List: RCB first match on April 9; Schedule, Match Timings here

“Captain Virat Kohli has arrived in Chennai,” RCB said, announcing Kohli’s arrival in a tweet, along with a picture of their captain wearing a mask.

RCB face defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on April 9 here.

Kohli, who has been with the RCB since the inception of the IPL in 2008, quit the bio-bubble in Pune on Monday after India’s ODI series win against England.

He has been part of bio-secure bubbles since the end of January, ahead of the England series, and was part of each of the four Tests, five T20 Internationals and three ODIs.

Also Read | IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore squad announced! Check out Virat ‘King’ Kohli and his team

Another key RCB player and South African star batsman A B de Villiers also joined the RCB bio-bubble on Thursday.

The 37-year-old batting great has been a key player for the team since he joined the franchise in 2011.

Also Read | IPL 2021 Full Schedule: IPL Start Date April 9; Full Fixtures List, Venue, Match Timings Here

Head coach Simon Katich also came out of quarantine, along with pacer Navdeep Saini as the RCB team underwent another practice session.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Indian Premier LeagueIPLIPL 2021Virat Kohli
  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. IPL
  4. IPL 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli reaches Chennai to join RCB squad to be in quarantine for 7 days
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1IPL 2021: I’m willing to play any role for Kolkata Knight Riders this season, says Shakib al Hasan
2IPL 2021 Highlights: With few days to go for 14th edition, BCCI announces strict rules for slow over rates
3IPL 2021 March 31st Highlights: IPL teams begin training session ahead of season opener on April 9