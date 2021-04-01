IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli reaches Chennai to join RCB squad, to be in quarantine for 7 days

IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli, who has been with the RCB since the inception of the IPL in 2008, quit the bio-bubble in Pune on Monday after India's ODI series win against England.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli, wearing a mask, arrives to join his squad ahead of the IPL 2021, in Chennai. (PTI Photo)
India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli reached here on Thursday to join his IPL squad before which he will undergo a seven-day quarantine.
The team has already started its training camp on Tuesday for the upcoming season which begins on April 9.