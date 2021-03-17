Royals Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 Full Fixtures List: RCB first match on April 9; Schedule, Match Timings here

The T20 league will kickstart from April 9 in Chennai and the first match will be played between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
RCB IPL 2021 full fixtures: The Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council has announced the full schedule of the upcoming IPL 2021 edition. The T20 league will kickstart from April 9 in Chennai and the first match will be played between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
With players like Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, and Kyle Jamieson in the team, RCB will definitely try to aim for their maiden title. The team will need a good start to set the momentum. However, beating Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians – the most successful team of the league – is definitely not going to be a cakewalk for RCB.