Royals Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 Full Fixtures List: RCB first match on April 9; Schedule, Match Timings here

RCB IPL 2021 full fixtures: The Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council has announced the full schedule of the upcoming IPL 2021 edition. The T20 league will kickstart from April 9 in Chennai and the first match will be played between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

However, RCB has a revamped team this year and the Virat Kohli-led outfit will enter the league with fresh energy.

With players like Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, and Kyle Jamieson in the team, RCB will definitely try to aim for their maiden title. The team will need a good start to set the momentum. However, beating Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians – the most successful team of the league – is definitely not going to be a cakewalk for RCB.

Check Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 Full Schedule Below:

1. April 9, 7.30pm – Chennai – Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

2. April 14, 7.30pm – Chennai – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

3. April 18, 3.30pm – Chennai – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

4. April 22, 7.30pm – Mumbai – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals

5. April 25, 3.30pm – Mumbai – Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

6. April 27, 7.30pm – Ahmedabad – Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

7. April 30, 7.30pm – Ahmedabad – Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

8. May 3, 7.30pm – Ahmedabad – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

9. May 6, 7.30pm – Ahmedabad – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings

10. May 9, 7.30pm – Kolkata – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad,

11. May 14, 7.30pm – Kolkata – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals

12. May 16, 3.30pm – Kolkata – Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

13. May 20, 7.30pm – Kolkata – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

14. May 23, 7.30pm – Kolkata – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings