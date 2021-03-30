  • MORE MARKET STATS

IPL 2021 RCB Camp: Royal Challengers Bangalore begins training at Chennai, Virat Kohli to join squad on Thursday

By: |
March 30, 2021 5:44 PM

IPL 2021 RCB Camp: As many as 11 players, including spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, pacers Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj, began their training under the guidance of Mike Hesson, director of cricket operations and head coach Simon Katich.

royal challengers bangalore rcb ipl 2021Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj arrive at RCB's IPL 2021 camp (Image Courtesy: Twitter / RCBTweets)

Chennai: Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday started a nine-day conditioning camp here as part of its preparation for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League beginning on April 9.

As many as 11 players, including spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, pacers Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj, began their training under the guidance of Mike Hesson, director of cricket operations and head coach Simon Katich.

Related News

Also Read | Royals Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 Full Fixtures List: RCB first match on April 9; Schedule, Match Timings here

The rest of the players will join the camp after completing their seven day mandatory quarantine put in place by the IPL due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli will join the squad on Thursday. He is also likely to undergo the mandatory week-long quarantine.

“A nine-day conditioning camp has begun for Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Centre for Sports Science (CSS) facilities at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai…,” the franchise said in a release.

“The camp will provide an opportunity for all players to work with experienced coaches & staff like Sanjay Bangar, Sriram Sridharan, Adam Griffith, Shankar Basu & Malolan Rangarajan.

“The camp is focused on strenuous fitness drills for conditioning and strengthening regimes under the guidance of Shankar Basu,” it added.

Also Read | IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore squad announced! Check out Virat ‘King’ Kohli and his team

RCB will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9.

Players participating in the camp: Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Suyash Prabhudesai, K S Bharat.

Also Read | IPL 2021 Full Schedule: IPL Start Date April 9; Full Fixtures List, Venue, Match Timings Here

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Indian Premier LeagueIPLIPL 2021Virat Kohli
  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. IPL
  4. IPL 2021 RCB Camp Royal Challengers Bangalore begins training at Chennai Virat Kohli to join squad on Thursday
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bowlers love playing under Dhoni because he knows how to get the best out of them: Gowtham
2IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya, brother Krunal and Suryakumar Yadav join Mumbai Indians squad
3IPL 2021: Ajay Ratra joins Delhi Capitals as assistant coach