IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bowl, Delhi Capitals blood young Lalit Yadav

By: |
April 15, 2021 7:46 PM

Both sides made two changes from their previous match playing eleven.

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Vs Delhi CapitalsFor RR, David Miller replaced Ben Stokes while Jaydev Unadkat came in for Shreyas Gopal.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl in their IPL match against Delhi Capitals here on Thursday.

For DC, Kagiso Rabada came in for Shimron Hetmyer while Lalit Yadav replaced Amit Mishra for his debut match.

The Teams:
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c/w), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Tom Curran, Avesh Khan.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c/w), Manan Vohra, David Miller, Jos Buttler, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman.

